Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Tyrese’s extremely messy divorce, why Whoopi isn’t on The View, Diddy’s major award, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Tyrese’s Messy Divorce, Whoopi, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Tyrese’s Messy Divorce, Whoopi, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 99
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
Radio One Richmond’s Prep for Success 2023 [Details Here]
-
Travis King Crossed Into North Korea To Flee ‘Racial Discrimination’ In US Army, State Media Claims