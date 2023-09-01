99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Pras will be joining his Fugees brethren for a nationwide tour in support of Ms. Lauryn Hill’s 25th anniversary of her debut album. The rapper and businessman was recently spotted in California and was asked about the upcoming tour and if new music was on the horizon.

As reported exclusively by TMZ Hip Hop, Pras, real name Prakazrel Michel, was in Beverly Hills when a reporter from the outlet got in some questions regarding new music from himself or his Fugees brethren. The Haitian-American star was more focused on the upcoming tour in support of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill turning the big 25.

According to the outlet, Pras learned about the band getting back together again via TMZ Hip Hop and is now focused on creating a good set for the fans that will come out in droves for sure.

The “Ghetto Superstar” artist is facing federal charges and while he was largely mum about the case, he did share with TMZ that he’s retained new counsel and is hoping for a positive outcome in the matter.

Check out the exchange below.

—

Photo: Getty

Pras Talks Fugees Reunion Tour, Stays Mum On Legal Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com