Get The Scoop On Events Happening During New York Fashion Week

The ‘Super Bowl of Fashion,’ aka NYFW, is almost here. And can’t wait.

Predicted to be one of the busiest fashion weeks since 2020, we have updated our previous NYFW article and pulled together a guide showing what events are coming up on the official runway calendar, in addition to others that are open to public. We’ve also listed places to find Black designers – including HBCU grads – during NYFW.

So, if you are ready to slay the Big Apple, keep scrolling.

When is New York Fashion Week?

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) returns September 7 – 13 with events throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), more than 71 confirmed designers will present collections in person this year. Even more will be shown via digital presentations and appointments.

While shows will take place around the city, the hub for NYFW remains the four-floor Spring Studios in SoHo. Digital presentations will be available on Runway360 through live stream and playback.

The runway schedule is available on CFDA and NYFW.com. Bookmark it – the agenda may change until the official week starts, so checking for updates is advised. The updated schedule includes a fashion girlies dream: legacy luxury brands, like Naeem Khan, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, and Carolina Herrera; new and exciting designers like Advisory, Who Decides War, and Zankov, celebrity favorites like Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith, BruceGlen, and AREA, and many designers in between.

Fashion lovers, celebrities, industry insiders, and influencers from across the globe will be in attendance, rocking the flyest, over-the-top street style and outfits. HelloBeautiful will be there covering it all.

NYFW-Sponsored Programming

Officially co-sponsored with IMG, NYFW consists of talks and panels about the industry, in addition to shows. Programs of note include the Black Beauty Roster Excellence Luncheon on Sep. 8, which aims to amplify the talents of Black beauty professionals, NYFW: The Talks with UPS on “Black Excellence in Fashion: Championing Representation and Entrepreneurship” on Sep. 10, and NYFW: The Menu, which will give diners a one-of-a-kind styled dining experience at 12 restaurants. The events are a mix of open to the public, ticketed, and closed.

Shipping giant UPS is also teaming with IMG for a custom runway show. UPS will present “BIG MOTION: An HBCU Runway” on Sep. 8, featuring HBCU alumni and small business designers. Designers to participate are The Brand Label (Virginia State University), Chelsea Grays (North Carolina Central University), and Undra Celeste (Howard University). UPS donated designers a combined $150,000 to assist with collection production ahead of the NYFW premiere.

Where Can You Find More Black Designers?

This year’s official NYFW schedule features several Black designers. The volume of designers improves on previous years and allows more talented Black artists exposure internationally The official schedule includes A. Potts, Advisry, Frederick Anderson, Kevan Hall, Sergio Hudson, Studio 189, Tiffany Brown Designs, and Who Decides War. HB reported the Black In Fashion Council also returns with ten new Black fashion designers. Participating in the showroom include HBCU graduate Ciara Chyanne, Tia Adeola, Fumi The Label, and more.

There are multiple opportunities to see Black designers this year. We’ve listed public events below.

Shows, Presentations, and Awards, Oh My!

Harlem’s Fashion Row

The 16th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop with the theme “Remix,” will be held on Sep. 6 right before the start of NYFW. Taking place at the Apollo Theatre, the event will honor fashion legends and highlight some of the most influential Black designers.

Global Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, rapper A$AP Rocky, multihyphenate star Kelly Rowland, Celebrity Stylists Wayman and Micah, and designer Stella Jean are the night’s awardees with featured Black designers Nicole Bennefield, Aaron Potts, and Megan Renee. Tickets start at $93.00.

Fashion Bomb Daily Bomb Fashion Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran, artist, and MUVA of shade, NeNe Leakes, will host Fashion Bomb Daily’s Bomb Fashion Show on Saturday, Sep. 9. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets start at $162.00. Current sponsors include Silver & Riley and Mielle.

The night promises to be filled with emerging design talent, celebrity appearances, and other surprises. Hosted by fashion icon Claire Sulmers, previous shows have featured celebrities such as America’s Next Top Model Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey.

ESSENCE Fashion House

ESSENCE will hold its Fashion House on Sep. 8 from 4 pm to 9 pm. ESSENCE Fashion House is free, open to the public, and will convene and celebrate Black creatives during NYFW while shining a light on Black designers and talent.

Diet Coke®, JCPenney®, and smartwater® alkaline are sponsors for the September event. Themed “The Garment,” the fashionista-centric includes interactive panels, sponsored activations, immersive art experiences, and a Black-owned designer retail market. Activations of note include Hip Hop, “Haute” Sh*t, & Heritage: The Best of Bed Fellows featuring ESSENCE Ventures CEO & President Caroline Wanga and Navigating Mental Health And Wellness Behind The Scenes In Fashion with ESSENCE Senior Fashion Editor Devine Blacksher.

As part of its NYFW celebrations, ESSENCE will also hold its annual Best in Black Fashion Awards on Sep. 7. The night will be hosted by TV personality & actress Chasity Saunders and honor Harlem Fashion Row’s Brandice Daniel and Sergio Hudson.

Emerge! Fashion Show

The Emerge! Fashion Runway Show returns to NYFW on Sep. 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a reception and red carpet arrivals, ending with a runway show at 7:30 p.m. According to the ticket site, Emerge! is the top emerging designer showcase during NYFW. This season’s designers participating include Terri Stevens, Reuben Shaw, Robert Hansen C. Johnson, Najah, Malcolm Staples, and Keraye London. The event will honor fashion legends April Walker and Dapper Don. Tickets start at $55.

The Folklore Connect Showroom (open to the public)

The Folklore will present its Connect NYFW Showroom Sep. 7-10. The showroom aims to elevate designers worldwide and provide access to international retail opportunities. According to Folklore’s site, the experience incorporates a digital e-commerce marketplace and physical shopping to build relationships between brands and retail partners.

That’s it for now, but the NYFW schedule keeps changing. So, check back to learn more about what to wear, what trends to expect, and how to get pictured. Happy Slaying!

