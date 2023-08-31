Hot and Trending: Celebrity Threesomes, Denzel Washington, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on what’s happening with Ne-Yo and his alleged desires for threesomes, Denzel Washington’s new movie, and more!
