Lizzo Strikes A Bold Post In An Artistic Custom BCALLA Look

Lizzo is in a class of her own when it comes to fashion. The “About Damn Time” singer hopped on her Instagram to wow her followers in a custom BCALLA set that belongs in a fashion museum.
Lizzo Is A Fashion Risk Taker
Lizzo isn’t afraid to take fashionable chances. Whether clad in a look that exposes her derriere or sporting a pink oyster-shell fur cape, the mogul is always rocking to the beat of her drum. The Grammy award-winning artist recently donned an interesting ensemble that speaks to her unique persona and courageous personality. The black set featured a cropped jacket and ankle-length fitted skirt adorned with puffy spikes made of the same material as her outfit. The “Rumors” crooner accented her eccentric outfit with a white crop t-shirt and black boots. She wore her hair in a high, bee-hive-like bun with tendrils framing her face. Her glam makeup consisted of a strategic cat-eye and a popping pink lipstick. The artist ditched the accessories for this look but ensured her nail art was flawless.
Lizzo posted a series of pictures of her look with the caption, “Japanese flute >>>.” Her post garnered over 35,000 likes, with some praising her garb and others commenting on her recent lawsuit. Despite being involved in a sexual allegation case that accused the singer and her touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., of sexual harassment and hostile work conditions, Lizzo is still serving fashion looks on the ‘Gram and giving her followers a stylish show. Recent reports say that the “Good as Hell” songstress’ lawyers are planning to countersue the backup dancers as they released this statement to PEOPLE last week. “These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts,” stated Lizzo’s lawyer.
DON’T MISS…
Lizzo Case Update: Her Lawyers Say She Plans To Countersue
Get The Look: Lizzo’s BRIT Awards Manicure
Lizzo Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘I Am Hurt’
Lizzo Strikes A Bold Post In An Artistic Custom BCALLA Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Virginia State Police Investigating Helicopter Crash That Left People Injured
-
Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 99
-
REPORT: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]