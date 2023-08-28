It’s a beautiful thing when a former couple can still be on good terms, especially when kids are involved. For Real Housewives all-star Cynthia Bailey and her former homie-lover-friend Leon — you may know him from The Temptations, The Five Heartbeats and in the title role of the Little Richard biopic — the relationship they share as co-parents to a now-23-year-old is one that we’ve seen handled with much love and care over the years through the lens of reality TV.
Just take a look below at Cynthia’s dedication to Leon on Father’s Day:
RELATED: My First Time: Jozzy Walks Us Through Her Infamous First (Tongue) Kiss With Madonna
For our latest “My First Time,” the former supermodel tells us all about meeting her Hollywood dream man for the first time and making their love a reality that, two-and-a-half decades later, hasn’t quite diminished even if not in a romantic relationship. It’s a sweet tale that we think Bailey tells best, so take a look below to see what it’s like when you’re on good terms with your ex. Kudos, queen!
Watch Cynthia Bailey give her first-time story on finding love for the first time with actor Leon below on “My First Time”:
The post My First Time: Cynthia Bailey Recalls Falling In Love At First Sight With Leon appeared first on Black America Web.
