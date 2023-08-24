Donald Trump Drops Gucci’s Lawyer for Gunna’s Lawyer Before Surrendering at Fulton County Jail

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Donald Trump has made an abrupt change to his legal defense—hiring Gunna’s lawyer—on the same day he is set to surrender at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump has replaced high-profile attorney Drew Findling (who previously represented Gucci Mane) with Steve Sadow. Thursday morning, official paperwork was filed by Sadow confirming his representation of the former president, followed by a statement.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case…The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” Sadow told ABC News.

Sadow is most-recently best known for his involvement is the YSL Rico, which he was hired as rapper Gunna’s lawyer. Gunna was released from prison in December 2022.

Trump announced that he is turning himself in to the Fulton County Jail today, where he is expected to undergo routine fingerprinting and be photographed for his mugshot. According to CBS News, Fulton County’s grand jury charged Trump and 18 of his allies under the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). The indictment lists 41 total counts (including 13 against Trump) and alleges a criminal enterprise that prosecutors say had the goal of overturning the state’s 2020 election result.

