Rapper and entrepreneur Jeezy, (formerly known as Young Jeezy), visits the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss his new book, ‘Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe’.

To the public eye, the life of an accomplished artist of Jeezy’s caliber may seem like a walk in the park, but he debunks that myth by giving the RSMS family the real.

“A lot of times when people fail they just give up [and] settle for their circumstances…sometimes you’ve got to fail your way to success,” he says.

From transitioning from the street life to becoming a legit entrepreneur, to working through bell’s palsey (a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face), he is no stranger to challenges. Jeezy notes that he was inspired to share his story in hopes that is will help others push through troubles, just as he has done several times—at one point selling millions of records while “wanting to jump off a bridge”.

Catch the full interview below, and be sure to purchase Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe

Jeezy Inspiring Fans With New Book ‘Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe It” [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com