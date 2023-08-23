Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kevin Ford, a 27-year veteran at a Burger King in Las Vegas, has received more than $400,000 in donations from mostly caring strangers who love his story.

Ford went viral on TikTok last year for showing off his reward from his employer for 27 years of service. Not only did Ford work for the same fast food chain for more than a quarter century, but did it while never calling off or taking a sick day.

For his dedication and lengthy tenure, Burger King presented Ford with a bag of candy, pens, keychains, and “knickknacks”. He shared the story on social media, and although he had a positive attitude, the comment section quickly filled with varying opinions.

Most people seemed to think that Ford’s reward from BK was severely lacking.

One of the people who wanted more for Ford was his daughter Seryna. She started a GoFundMe account for people to make donations to his retirement, and as of today, the total amount deposited has eclipsed $430,000. The original goal was $2,700.

Ford still works for Burger King as he inches closer to retirement. The family has said that the money from the GoFundMe campaign will go towards his retirement, and that he’d also like to use some of it to travel to see his grandchildren.

