Alfredas kicks off the week serving all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest updates the tragedy in Maui, a special request from Drake, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Pray for Maui, Drake, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Pray for Maui, Drake, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!