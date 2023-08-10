Motherhood Made Sexy: Rihanna Poses in Breastfeeding Bra for New Savage x Maternity Collection

Motherhood…but make it sexy. If there’s anyone who can do so effortlessly, it’s Rihanna. She drops her new “not your mama’s maternity bra,” posing while breastfeeding her son, one-year-old model RZA.

Though the billionaire mogul, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, stepped down and appointed a new CEO for her company earlier this summer, she still holds an executive chair position. Rihanna is responsible for designing the latest pieces in the launch of Savage X Maternity.

The new line includes three bralette styles, as well as an oversized ‘Make More Babies’ graphic t-shirt. It offers a wide size range from XXS to 4X, and prices are affordable for everyday mothers (varying from $35 to $60). In addition to maternity-wear, the brand produces makeup, lingerie, lounge-wear, activewear, and menswear.

The ‘Diamonds’ singer wasn’t playing around about her intentions to make the brand inclusive. There is truly something for everyone!

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys…I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent,” the soon-to-be mother of two stated in a press release.

Since Savage X Fenty’s 2018 launch, the company has raked in an online following of over 4.5 million and is valued at $3 billion, according to Bloomerang.

