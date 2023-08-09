Da Brat and Judy Share First Photos of Son True [PHOTOS]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Just a month ago (July 6) Da Brat was celebrating the birth of her healthy baby boy, True, and now she’s ready to reveal his photos to the world!

“Look, this came out of my stomach…I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I’m so grateful,” she tells PEOPLE.

The ‘Funkdafied’ rapper describes the gratitude and joy new motherhood brings her, especially considering that her pregnancy was high-risk.

“I’m 49…So many women so much younger than me want kids and can’t have them, and I had a successful pregnancy,” she tearfully states, “It’s just an honor. He’s such a blessing.”

Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, married on Feb. 22, 2022 (Twosday). Soon after, they decided to expand their family via in vitro fertilization (IVF). Judy—having had three children already— admits that she convinced Brat to carry their new child, knowing it would be an experience she would “appreciate.” They share their journey on the WeTV show Brat Loves Judy.

“Who would ever think this? Da Brat-a-tat-tat from 1994…I’m with a beautiful, successful woman who completes me and inspires me to be better. I’m elated to be a mother. I never thought I would be, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I never need another thing in life,” she shares.

All the best to Brat, Judy, and baby True!

