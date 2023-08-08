Ciara Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 4!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Future, 9, Sienna, 6, and Win, 3, have just become a family of six because Ciara just announced she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Ciara creatively reveals she’s pregnant

Ciara, 37, posted a video to her page that showed off her silhouette against a floor-to-ceiling window over a pool of water. The singer posed, showing the curves of her belly. She then begins to dance to her latest song, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown.

The “Level Up” singer captioned the video with the lyrics to her latest song. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” ,” she wrote.

Fans flocked to the comment section to congratulate the artist on her growing family.

“Congratulations! Love you @ciara @dangerusswilson,” her BFF Vanessa Bryant wrote.

One fan speculated that her growing bump is why she kept her dance moves to a minimum in her new song with Chris Brown.

Makes sense why you and Chris weren’t flipping and jumping off walls lol ,” the fan wrote. “Congratulations!!!Makes sense why you and Chris weren’t flipping and jumping off walls lol,” the fan wrote.

And other fans revealed they already knew the talented dancer was with child.

even tho we already knew . Luv you fave,” said one fan. Congratulationseven tho we already knew . Luv you fave,” said one fan.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s growing family

Ciara and Russell Wilson began dating in 2015. She married the Denver Broncos Quarterback on July 6, 2016, in a lavish ceremony in Cheshire, England. On the heels of their 7-year anniversary, they’re celebrating a new addition to the Wilson household. The couple have three children together. Her first son, Future Zahir, is from a previous relationship with rapper Future. The couple welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess, in 2017, and in 2020, Ciara gave birth to their son, Win Harrison.

We couldn’t be happier for the Wilson family. Their love for one another continues to inspire us all. Congratulations!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 4! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com