Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby!
Ciara, 37, took to Instagram today to make the official announcement. In the artsy black-and-white video, the pop star stands on the side of a pool, initially facing the camera. She then turns to reveal her bountiful bump, confirming that her fourth child is officially on the way!
Her social media video included the music of and cited the lyrics from her latest song with Christ Brown, How We Roll. “You look at me like that again, we make another kid…” the caption began. “You my heart I’m your rib.” It looks like she was dropping a few breadcrumbs with that one!
Baby No. 4 will join her son Future Zahir, 9, her daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and her son Win, 3.
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
