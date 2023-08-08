Prep For Success

Prep for Success Back To School Bash

Published on August 8, 2023

Source: Radio One Richmond / creative services

Our annual Prep for Success is back! Join us on Saturday August 19th at Trinity Family Life Center for a free day of fun, free haircuts, hair styles, activities, food, music and more! School supplies are only while supplies last and first come first serve!

