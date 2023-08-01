‘He’s Beautiful Man’: Jennifer Hudson Shares Thoughts About Common Amid Dating Rumors

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson refuses to address rumors about her personal life or confirm a romantic relationship with Chicago rapper Common in a recent viral conversation. The Grammy winner did say he’s a ‘beautiful man,’ though. And we agree.

Celebrity paparazzi site TMZ caught up with the television host while on a stroll. In the released video, the reporter tells Jennifer she and Common “make the cutest couple,” mentions that the two were seen allegedly on vacation together, and asks about their relationship status. But the ‘Dreamgirl‘ handled the pressure.

She laughed off the comments and shook her head. When the reporter pushed her to divulge information, she refused but smiled, saying, “he is a beautiful man. I will give you that.”

Common Calls J Hud ‘An Amazing Human Being’

While this comment is not quite the confirmation many may be hoping for, J Hud’s words mirror similar ones Common said about her in a public interview. The “I Used To Love Her” artist recently answered TODAY host Al Roker’s questions about the potential “Chicago couple.”

Common, too, refused to address rumors directly but smiled when asked. “I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I’ve always been inspired by her,” he told Al on air. He continued to describe how she is one of the most beautiful people he’s ever met with an incredible heart.”

See this cute September 2022 Instagram message Common wrote to Jennifer after the premiere of her show.

Celebrity relationships can be challenging – especially for stars like Common and Jennifer, who have already gone through public scrutiny of past relationships. Common has recently been the subject of news drama, with comedian Tiffany Haddish sharing her perspective on their recent breakup. J Hud also had her share of the ‘rumor mill’ following her break from ex-fiancé David Otunga.

It’s no one’s business but theirs. But Black love is to be celebrated.

It’s hard not to admit Jennifer Hudson and Common don’t make a cute couple. What do y’all think?

