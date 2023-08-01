Kiki and Phat Tasha call in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk food—especially Fat Tasha, of course—with the guest host. They’re trying to unbig their backs, but we’re not sure exactly how that’s going to work once they receive their Premadonna Cookware.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Related:
Kiki and Fat Tasha Call in While Bathing at the Car Wash [LISTEN]
15 Minute Back to School Meals with Premadonna [LISTEN]
KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When Dating A Sista [WATCH]
Kiki and Fat Tasha Want to “Unbig” Their Backs [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
804 Day: Richmond's Biggest Block Party Coming August 4!
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78