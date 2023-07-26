Lakeith Stanfield And Kasmere Trice Secretly Tied The Knot And Had A Baby

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Lakeith Stanfield and his new wife have a baby. Yes, read that again. The Haunted Mansion star revealed he is married to Kasmere Trice Stanfield and the father of a newborn baby with the gorgeous model.

“There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes,” LaKeith told PEOPLE in their new issue.

Lakeith is known to be private about his private life, so it’s on brand foe the couple to secretly wed and had a baby after announcing their engagement on Instagram last year. Lakeith and Kasmere decided to keep their pregnancy and birth a secret to protect their unborn. But now they’re talking about parenthood and married life in hopes of inspiring others living in the public eye.

“Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.” Their reason for speaking out now: “We want to be the ones to tell our story. We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”

While Stanfield is that father of two children from previous relationships, this is the first baby for Kasmere. The actor says he wasn’t looking for love when Kasmere entered his life. When asked how he and the beauty met, he revealed “we were just feeling each other out, like maybe this will be a cool friend,” says LaKeith. “As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.”

Congrats!

Check out photos of the family, here.

