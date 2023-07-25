Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months Of Being Sober: ‘I Like Waking Up With No Hangover Or Embarrassment.’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

And when we didn’t think it was possible to love Aril Lennox more, the “Shea Butter” singer pulled on our heartstrings with a transparent Instagram post that revealed she has been sober for seven months.

Ari Lennox Celebrates 7-months Of Being Sober

Behind the chart-topping hits, glitz, and glamour, celebrities deal with real-life issues like we do. Ari Lennox passionately reminded us of this as she took to Instagram to reveal and honor her 7-month sobriety stint. In a lengthy Instagram caption, the “Pressure” crooner admitted that she’s in a better place since giving up alcohol abuse. “Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober. Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were. Passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed smh shit was bad. I feel more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can,” wrote Lennox.

The songstress wrote that she likes doing “chill sweet things” and prefers clearer mornings. “I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor. I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now,” penned the artist. Lennox posted some natural pictures of herself posing in a white crop top, black biker shorts, and a Prada fanny pack to accompany her honest caption. Her followers supported her vulnerable declaration with various positive emojis and encouraging messages. “Proud of you,” commented Fantasia.

We are rooting for Ari Lennox, and we respect her for sharing her sobriety milestone.

DON’T MISS…

Ari Lennox Serves Body In The Cutest Denim Set

City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker And More Celebs Bring The Style To Dreamville Festival

Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Toned Bod In Gorgeous Gym Mirror Selfie

Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months Of Being Sober: ‘I Like Waking Up With No Hangover Or Embarrassment.’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com