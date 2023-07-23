Kenya Moore Gives Us Glam At Paris Couture Week

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kenya Moore is still giving us life in the fashion department.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran stepped out over the weekend in an all red ensemble that was of course, well put together and giving us fashion envy in the process.

For her look, the model and reality star stepped out for Paris Couture Week rocking a silk red gown with feather detailing throughout. She paired the look with a matching, silk wrap which also featured featherdetailign throughout and a long train that trailed behind her as she walked.

We absolutely love how Kenya owned the monochromatic red look from head to toe, even accessorizing her get up with matching accessories. She added stud earrings and a perfectly beat face to set the look off, and a pulled back ponytail to show off her timeless beauty.

She posted the look to her Instagram with the caption, “@ramialaliofficial #pariscoutureweek #2023 #frontrow #fashion #designers #paris”

Check it out below.

Of course her followers gave her plenty of praises for this ensemble. One follower commented, “Been that girl. Still that girl,” while another follower pleaded with Kenya to “Keep the looks coming .”

Kenya has been on a slaying mission lately, and we are always anticipating her next slay! Keep ’em coming Kenya!

Beauties, what do you think about Kenya’s latest look? Did she nail it?

