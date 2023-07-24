804 Day: Richmond’s Biggest Block Party Coming August 8!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

08.04.2023 Shockoe Bottom 4pm-9pm

This is an evening of fun and inspiration focused on reminding us that the “804,” RVA, Richmond, Virginia shares a human harmonic. We come together to dance, sing, eat and drink as one community….together. This joint inaugural event will be the biggest block party in RVA. It will be a symbol of love and unity as we seek to shed our slave past and make the Shockoe Bottom District an internationally known center of creativity in the already established “Arts District.”

The vision is to create an annual event that highlights Shockoe Bottom as a place of creativity and impact on the entire Richmond metro area through music and collaboration between the art, business and nonprofit communities! A block party with a few stages of music to provide entertainment, while non-profit organizations will share the impact they are having on our community, and vendors can share their creations. Food and beverage will be available for purchase as well.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

