Legendary singer and musician Tony Bennett has died.
Sylvia Weiner, his publicist, announced his death in a statement to the Associated Press.
He also worked with celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, and Frank Sinatra, who dubbed him “the best singer in the business.”
During an eight-decade career, the crooner sold millions of recordings and received 20 Grammys, including a lifetime achievement award.
The singer died at the age of 96. He was just two weeks short of his birthday.
No specific cause of death was given but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.
What was your favorite Tony Bennett tune?
Tony Bennett, legendary singer and musician, dies at 96 was originally published on mix1079.com
-
804 Day: Richmond's Biggest Block Party Coming August 4!
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Latto Gives Big Energy As Cosmopolitan’s Newest Cover Girl