Miracle Watts Gives MILF Vibes in Recent Instagram Post

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Miracle Watts’ new Instagram post is unapologetically sexy. And we love her for it.

On July 20, Miracle took to Instagram with a carousel post of pictures showing off her curves and promoting new items from her self-named online boutique. She posed in a black crochet two-piece skirt set that hugged her body, showed her glowing skin, and featured fringe and netting.

According to Miracle’s Instagram business page, the set is named CABO.

Miracle’s hair was long and curly in the shots. Her sexy tendrils looked perfect for the ensemble and an island vacation. The last slide of the post featured a video of Miracle walking up the steps. A voice in the background, who many suspect to be her boo, Tyler Lepley, exclaimed, “Oh My God,” while the beauty and fashion entrepreneur sashayed in the frame. Tyler also showed additional support by sharing the post in his Instagram story.

Miracle has shared her struggles with her new mom ‘bod and pressure to bounce back. After giving birth to son Xi Lei Lepley, she posted a series of selfies and a video on Instagram that many saw as bold, daring, and authentic.

“Not every woman snaps back without hard work,” Miracle wrote in her October 2022 caption. “This is coming from a person whom everyone thought was going to snap back with no stretch marks (beautiful stories). I just wouldn’t feel like my authentic self to continue posting and hiding who I am today.”

Miracle continued to share inspirational posts, outfits, and lifestyle notes after last year’s post. A businesswoman and lifestyle influencer, the Houston native also frequently shares items from her store. The pieces reflect Miracle’s personal style. Items include sexy bodycons, club wear, colorful sets, and cut-out designs.

See Miracle’s recent Instagram post below and let us know what you think. We agree with Miracle’s nearly 3M followers. Miracle ate this look up.

Her mommy body is WERKING!

DON’T MISS…

Congrats! Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Are Having A Baby!

Miracle Watts Shows Off Her Post Baby Bod On Instagram

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Welcome Their First Child, Xi Lei Lepley

Miracle Watts Gives MILF Vibes in Recent Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com