D-Nice And Jennifer Freeman Announce Their Relationship

DJ D-Nice just celebrated his all-white Carnegie Hall affair, but the Club Quarantine creator stepped out in all-black to match his gorgeous girlfriend Jennifer Freeman in a sultry Instagram photo that doubled as their relationship announcement. And the two are in love.

Jennifer posted the image with a simple caption tagging the music maestro.

“My Love ,” she wrote. D-Nice felt so moved by the post, he came back twice to comment, writing, “Love you! ” and “I had to come back here and say it again. “I love you!” Life is better with you.” Jennifer’s backless halter dress with high split is the perfect date night look.

Jennifer, who showed off her acting chops in the role of Claire on the popular sitcom My Wife And Kids, and You Got Served has been back on the scene. She gave us this stunning look at the 2023 BET Awards where her boo D-Nice hit the stage. Styled by Mickey Boom, she looked radiant with ash blonde hair and a sultry gown by Marc Bouwer.

Black is definitely Jennifer’s color. Here she is slaying again in a cut out black gown with an updo.

In an interview with Gothamist, DJ D-Nice opened up about the success he found in the recent years of his career and finally making it to Carnegie Hall.

“I had never been to Carnegie Hall until I did the venue walkthrough. I was always intimidated by Carnegie Hall, because it was so prestigious. You have the idea of the type of person that goes there to hear classical music. It wasn’t until I saw videos of Jay-Z performing in that venue that I knew one day I wanted an event like that, where people want to feel sexy, they want to come in and feel good. They want to hear a DJ, and they want music on top of it.”

Jennifer gave birth to a baby girl, Isabella Amour Watson, in 2009 with her ex-husband Earl Watson. D-Nice was married to Melinda Williams. The girl dad is the father of Ashli Lyric Jones and Dylan Coleman-Jones

