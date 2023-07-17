99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Sza is giving summer a run for its money in a barely-there yellow bikini from Jayda Cheaves’ Waydamin Clothing Brand. The artist posed in the swim look on her Instagram stories, and she sizzled!

Bikinis and Sza go together real bad. The sultry singer effortlessly rocked the two-piece set while standing on a grass bed and clutching a can in one hand and bread in the other. The neon yellow bikini accentuated Sza’s curves and featured a teeny top with clear straps and cheeky, low-waisted, and high-cut bottoms. The “Kill Bill” singer’s accessories included a body chain, ankle bracelets, a few beaded necklaces, and 90s-inspired tinted sunglasses. She wore her hair in a short ‘do that framed her gorgeous face.

After sharing photos of herself slaying the bikini, Sza posted an exchange between her and Cheaves, with Cheaves being excited about Sza sporting her Waydamin brand and admiring how good the star looked in the design. “U look to mfn good! I gotta send you the new stuff. We way more lit now,” messaged Cheaves. The Waydamin clothing collection consists of casual wear, swimwear, loungewear, and party looks. The brand reflects Cheaves’ alluring aura and represents body positivity and femininity.

Check out pieces from the collection here.

Sza Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Bikini From Jayda Cheaves’ Waydamin Brand was originally published on hellobeautiful.com