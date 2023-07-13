Savannah James Slays In Georges Hobeika Ất The ESPYs

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Savannah James and the rest of her clan stepped out to support the patriarch of their family at the ESPYs. And, of course, Mama James ate and left no crumbs.

The family attended the awards show, where LeBron James was honored with the Best Record-Breaking Performance Award. The coveted award was presented by his wife and three children – sons Bronny, 18; Bryce, 16; and daughter Zhuri, 8.

And while everyone was obsessing over LeBron’s speech where he let the world know he is not retiring from basketball, we were busy drooling over his wife’s jaw-dropping look.

Thanks to her stylist, we were able to fixate on the look from head to toe. The matriarch looked stunning in a red and black beaded illusion dress by Georges Hobeika. She partnered the gown with black YSL sandals.

Can we get into this flawless face? James posted a carousel to her Instagram account, giving us an up close and personal look at her flawless blonde tresses and soft-glam beauty beat.

We love when Savannah steps out because she always serves style inspiration. Her glam team is clearly the real MVPs. What do you think? Were you as obsessed with her red carpet look as we were?

