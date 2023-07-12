Fe Noel is more than an innovative fashion designer. She not only advocates for Black women living our best travel lives while donning fierce, vibrant styles, but she’s also a backer of our financial security. Research shows that 54% of Black Americans do not have enough money saved to maintain their standard of living in retirement, and women retire with 30% less than men. The couturiere has teamed up with retirement services provider TIAA to help spread the word about retirement equality and provide resources to help others get on track with retirement.

Noel uses fashion to inspire others, specifically Black women, to secure our legacies for our futures. Through her partnership with TIAA, the Brooklyn native designed the epic couture Dre$$ that closed the Fe Noel show at New York Fashion Week. The gown, made out of $1.6 million of artificial money, was created to make a bold statement about women’s retirement equality. It features a corset bodice, a sweetheart neckline, and a 16-foot cathedral train. A signature Fe Noel robe accented with dramatic puff sleeves completes the Dre$$.

HelloBeautiful caught up with Fe Noel at this year’s Essence Fest to chat about her reason for partnering with TIAA on retirement equality and the small steps Black women can take to begin to secure our futures financially. Get into the short, informative interview above.

Fe Noel Is Bringing Awareness To The Women’s Retirement Income Gap Through Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com