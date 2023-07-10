Eleven time Stellar award-winning Pastor Mike Jr. joins the show to discuss upbringing, ministry, and new album Impossible. He describes what its like managing a “million dollar dream on a hundred dollar budget!”
Be sure to tune in for a laugh, inspiration, and a powerful word from Pastor Mike Jr.! You don’t want to miss this exclusive interview.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Related:
Pastor Mike Jr. & Tye Tribbett Lead 2023 Stellar Awards Nominations
Tulsa Pastor Mike Todd Rubbed Spit In Man’s Face, Black Twitter Says Nah Bruh
Devon Franklin Developing Movie Based On Pastor Mike Todd’s ‘Relationship Goals’ Book
Pastor Mike on RSMS: ”Million Dollar Dream on A Hundred Dollar Budget” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!
-
Latto Gives Big Energy As Cosmopolitan’s Newest Cover Girl
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It