L.A. Burglary Spree: Damson Idris and Tina Knowles Home Invasions

Los Angeles burglars seem to be on a spree after two prominent celebrity home invasions occurred just a few weeks apart. Snowfall actor Damson Idris and Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, both recently had their mansions broken in to, sources say.

In the case of mother Knowles, the thieves took $1 million in cash and jewelry, according to Page Six. It was reported to LAPD on Wednesday after a member of her team discovered a safe in the home to be missing.

Damson Idris’ home reportedly experienced more damage to property than the worth of the stolen goods.

“We’re told they eventually left with Damson’s small safe, but the joke’s on them — because our sources say it only held about $500 worth of stuff,” TMZ wrote.

Though both of the celebrities are safe, authorities continue to investigate details of the cases (reviewing security footage and interviewing neighbors). Knowles and Idris were both away when the invasions occurred.

