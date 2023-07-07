99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

According to People, Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, welcomed their baby boy, True Legend, on July 6th in Atlanta, GA.

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart are beaming with joy as they bask in the newness of their baby boy, True Legend. True was born at 8:30 pm, weighed 7lbs, 8oz, and measured 20in long. In an exclusive interview with People, Da Brat is over-the-moon about her little bundle of joy. “I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me! Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way,” revealed the artist. When asked how the Funkdafied rapper is holding up after giving birth, she states that she is “very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy.”

Da Brat and her wife Dupart have been open about their IVF journey on their reality show Brat Loves Judy. In an episode that featured the two choosing donors, Da Brat innocently joked about the slim pickings. After screening thousands of donors, the couple settled on 300; out of that number, only one was Black. “And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” joked Brat. This comment led to a controversy that was later addressed by the couple on the Tamron Hall Show. “People who know me know I didn’t mean any harm. So, if I offended anybody I do apologize.” remarked Da Brat.

We can’t wait to see pictures of True. We already know he’s gorgeous!

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Boy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com