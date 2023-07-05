Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Can’t say we saw this coming. The father of KeKe Palmer’s son, Darius Jackson, is facing major backlash after seemingly condemning Palmer for wearing a revealing dress while being serenaded by Usher.

In case you missed it, Keke Palmer was continuing her “Somebody’s Fine A$$ Mama” tour while dancing with Usher during a recent performance in Las Vegas. Wearing a sexy black sheer dress that hugged all the new mother’s curves, Keke was beaming in a recent viral video featuring a sensual rendition of “There Goes My Baby.”

The viral clip didn’t sit well with Darius who then tweeted,

Social media immediately took Darius to task.

Keke has been living her best life over the holiday weekend. Her Instagram stories feature footage of her enjoying nights, slaying her outfits, and singing during Usher’s residency. We have been getting our entire life through her posts.

In the midst of social media drama, Keke is unbothered. The beloved talent posted a carousel gif her look on IG.

“Ya’ll have to go to this show like frfr u know ya girl keke don’t lie!!” Keke wrote in one story. “Whyyyy was I living like thissss yasss,” she wrote in another shared story of her up-close-and-personal with the Dallas-born crooner.

The viral video featuring the couple is one of several examples of Usher serenading lucky fans during his residency. In October 2022, Issa Rae was glowing while listening to the artist and enjoying every minute.

With a few months left in Usher’s residency, there still may be a chance to catch a moment like Keke and Issa’s. Check out the captured video of Keke and Usher below, hear fans’ reactions, and let us know what you think of the sweet moment.

