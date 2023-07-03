Beyonce Wears A Posh Peach Gown To Mother-in-Law Gloria Carter’s Wedding

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Beyoncé wore a sheer peach corset gown and feather shrug to her mother-in-law, Gloria Carter’s, wedding on July 2. Complete with gold sandals and a peach heart-designed purse, the Grammy-winning artist’s look screamed love and couture. And we are here for it.

Beyonce’s peach gown is just one of several looks spotted at the event. According to multiple sources, the Houston native, her husband Jay Z, daughter Blue Ivy, and fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland were just a few of the celebrities who slayed and attended the nuptials of Gloria Carter and her partner, Roxanne Wilshire.

Jay-Z publicly opened up about his mother’s sexuality in 2017. On the 4:44 track “Smile,” the New York rapper supported Ms. Carter while describing her experiences and struggles.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian. Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian,” Jay-Z spit the track. “Had to hide in the closet, so she medicates. Society’s shame and pain were too much to take. Cried tears of joy when you fell in love. Don’t matter to me if it’s him or her.”

Gloria then delivers her side of the story in the song.

“Living two lives, happy but not free. You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love,” said Ms. Carter. “The world is changing, and they say it’s time to be free, but you live in the fear of just being me. Living in the shadows feels like a safe place to be, no harm for them, no harm for me. But life is short, and it’s time to be free. Love who you love because life isn’t guaranteed.”

In 2018, the GLAAD Media Awards recognized Gloria for telling her story on the hip-hop track. While accepting her award, Gloria shared more about her past and hinted at finding her forever partner, Roxanne. The newlywed couple have been reportedly dating since then.

We love to see people in love and living their best lives. Black Love is beautiful – especially when supported by family, friends, and loved ones.

Congrats, Gloria and Roxanne!

