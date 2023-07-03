99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard new work from one of the queens of R&B, Monica, but today the OG songstress returns with a new video that’s sure to light up the internet and get people talking.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Letters,” Monica gets her swerve on with none other than The Game who seems more than happy to join Monica in a bathtub and cuddle his face all over hers until his Butterfly tattoo is once again visible (thought we forgot, b?!!). So is The Game and Monica a thing now? Just askin.’

Back in Boston, Millyz stays on his hustle and in his $tupid Young assisted clip to “Devotion,” the two men take over a parking lot with their respective crews to drop some bars before going into the supermarket and getting some shopping done. With inflation the way it is, grocery shopping in a music video is considered a flex these days. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, Fredo Bang, and more.

MONICA – “LETTERS”

MILLYZ & $TUPID YOUNG – “DEVOTION”

PLIES – “3RD TIME”

FREDO BANG – “FREE MELLY”

LIBIANCA – “JAH”

LUH TYLER – “BRAND NEW BLUES”

SPINALL FT. WIZKID – “LOJU”

SCY JIMM – “SELLING SLABS”

Monica “Letters,” Millyz & $tupid Young “Devotion” & More | Daily Visuals 6.30.23 was originally published on hiphopwired.com