Megan Thee Stallion Slaps Ex-BFF Kelsey’s Boyfriend Who Allegedly Worked For 1501 Certified Entertainment With A Subpoena

Megan Thee Stallion is out here winning at life. Her shooter, Tory Lanez, is heading to prison eventually. Now, she is trying to get her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, out of the paint and wants to depose her ex-bff, Kelsey’s boyfriend.

Spotted on RadarOnline.com, Megan Thee Stallion is slapping Kelsey’s boyfriend, Darien Smith, with a subpoena in response to 1501 Certified Entertainment’s claims that he was not an employee at the label.

In her lawsuit against 1501, Megan claimed the label execs conspired with Kelsey to release a diss track about her in an effort to smear her reputation.

Further, she claimed Darien was an executive who she wanted to depose. Megan believes Darien has relevant information that will help her when the August 7 trial starts.

Megan accused the label execs of refusing to produce Darien for a deposition. In response, the label and 1501 Carl Crawford denied conspiring with Kelsey on her diss track.

The label said, “The allegations that 1501 has “maliciously collaborated” in a “campaign to disparage [Megan]” are as ludicrous as [Megan’s] refusal to listen to 1501 when it told her long ago that she was after the wrong Darien Smith.”

1501 Certified Entertainment Denies Megan Thee Stallion’s Claims

According to the shady label, Smith was not an employee, but he did work with some of 1501’s artists without having a deal with the imprint while claiming they had a different Darrian Smith on the official payroll.

To get the truth, Megan Thee Stallion will subpoena Darrien to depose him instead of dealing with 1501 due to her current relationship with the label.

The “Thot Shit” crafter claims to have receipts from numerous articles listing him as an employee.

In the trial set to begin August 7, Megan Thee Stallion is accusing 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing her from releasing new music and trying to sabotage her career.

