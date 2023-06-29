99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Did somebody say sale? Although we don’t celebrate the 4th of July in this house, we will take advantage of the beauty discounts offered by big brands like Sephora. Because who couldn’t use an extra 50% off select makeup, hair and beauty products?

From June 29 to July 4, beauty lovers can indulge in major savings, and also take advantage of various delivery options like same-day delivery, buy online/pickup in-store, and curbside pickup. You can also enjoy free shipping, regardless of your Beauty Insider tier.

And while the multinational retailer carries top-notch brands that will be on sale, you can also count on the Sephora brand makeup and skincare items to be heavily discounted as well.

The brand recently launched their Tint & Volume Brow Gel and Shape & Set Clear Brow Gel. And they have a robust skincare line that carries everything from the Overnight Hydrating Mask to the Brightening Eye Cream with Caffeine and Hyaluronic Acid.

Your beauty routine might change now that we’re officially in the summer season. This is the perfect time to take advantage of the holiday sale and stock up on your beauty must-haves. Happy shopping!

Everything You Need To Know About Sephora’s Holiday Sale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com