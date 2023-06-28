Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]

Singer Monica has love all over her, and her rumored boo is no stranger to the industry.

When two prominent figures from the same field link romantically, it’s sure to quickly become a hot topic. Recently, rumors have been swirling about a potential relationship between the R&B sensation and Chris Brown’s manager, Anthony Wilson (also known as “Ant the Ladies Man”).

Monica Claps Back At Viral Tweet About Her Visiting C-Murder

She allegedly broke off her engagement to incarcerated rapper C-murder, as he is not expected to be released anytime soon.

C-Murder was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2009. However, several years ago, a witness who testified about witnessing C-Murder fire the gun in a 2002 incident recanted his statement. Reports stated that the teenage sweethearts original broke up when she married NBA player Shannon Brown, but rekindled their romantic connection in 2021.

As for these days, Anthony is said to be her new man. The couple have known each for quite some time. He is a constant presence at her concerts and her son Romelo’s sports games.

Monica and Chris Brown's Manager Rumored to Be Dating