You hear that Richmond?! Join us August 12 – 13th for the seventh annual Richmond Jazz Festival, the premier musical event on the east coast. The highly anticipated event returns to Maymont this summer, and tickets are available now.
As usual, expect rocking onstage sets from a plethora of musical acts across several genres. Performing artists on the lineup for this year’s event include:
- Chaka Khan
- Wale
- Kamasi Washington
- Joe
- Ledisi
- Coco Jones
- Chante Moore
- MAJOR.
- Mario
- Lala Hathaway and More!
It’s Back! Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns August 12-13 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
