It’s Back! Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns August 12-13

Don't miss the jazz and music event of the summer, tickets on sale now.

Published on June 28, 2023

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

You hear that Richmond?! Join us August 12 – 13th for the seventh annual Richmond Jazz Festival, the premier musical event on the east coast. The highly anticipated event returns to Maymont this summer, and tickets are available now.

As usual, expect rocking onstage sets from a plethora of musical acts across several genres. Performing artists on the lineup for this year’s event include:

  • Chaka Khan
  • Wale
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Joe
  • Ledisi
  • Coco Jones
  • Chante Moore
  • MAJOR.
  • Mario
  • Lala Hathaway and More!

 

