It’s Back! Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns August 12-13

You hear that Richmond?! Join us August 12 – 13th for the seventh annual Richmond Jazz Festival, the premier musical event on the east coast. The highly anticipated event returns to Maymont this summer, and tickets are available now.

As usual, expect rocking onstage sets from a plethora of musical acts across several genres. Performing artists on the lineup for this year’s event include:

Chaka Khan

Wale

Kamasi Washington

Joe

Ledisi

Coco Jones

Chante Moore

MAJOR.

Mario

Lala Hathaway and More!

