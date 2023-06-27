Nicki Minaj Offers Carlisha Hood’s 14-Year-Old Son College Assistance For Protecting His Mother Against Attacker

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Nicki Minaj lauded a Chicago teen today for protecting his mother, Carlisha Hood, during a potentially deadly altercation. The “Barbie World” artist posted a story on her Instagram profile Tuesday afternoon, calling the teen a “hero” and offering him help to attend college.

“If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help,” wrote Nicki Minaj on a pink Instagram background. “It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their mother. She raised a dope kid & should be so proud.”

Minaj’s post comes after prosecutors in Chicago dismissed murder charges brought against Hood and her 14-year-old son in a shooting death at a local restaurant. The two were charged last week after investigators said Hood told the teenager to shoot victim Jeremy Brown.

Carlisha Hood and Son’s Case Dismissed

Today, prosecutors dropped the case and released a statement after more evidence came to light.

“Based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence, today the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) has moved to dismiss the charges against Carlisha Hood and her 14-year-old son.,” prosecutors said. “Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases.”

While all details of Hood’s case haven’t been made public, today’s decision by prosecutors should provide some solace to the 35-year-old mother and her son. And Minaj’s public appreciation is pretty cool. It’s not every day a Grammy-award-winning rapper recognizes someone for simply protecting their mother.

Barbz Gives Back

But, today’s social post isn’t the first time the pink-haired princess has offered to pay for college or support others. Minaj has an active relationship with her fans, also known as “The Barbz,” and often posts updates on her music, feelings and thoughts, and reactions to everyday news online.

In 2017, Minaj offered to pay more than $20,000 in student loans for a few lucky Twitter followers.

She made good on her promise to support #Studentsof the Game in 2018.

Minaj’s repeated acts of kindness send a much-needed message around the world. You never know who’s watching, what can happen, or what the future may bring.

