Teyana Taylor Ripped The Runway At The Marine Serre Show For Paris Fashion Week

Teyana Taylor is having one hell of a week. The booked and busy model, actress, and creative director has been living her best life across the pond, and we love that for her.

If you watched the BET Awards on Sunday, then you know the Harlem Rose won the Video Director of the Year award. Her mother accepted the award in her honor and face-timed her so she could have her moment.

Taylor later acknowledged the win via her Instagram page. “Now let me make my way on over to Gratitude! The quality of being thankful, and that’s exactly what this moment is about. I’m so thankful for this amazing honor…Director Of The Year! Which makes this my 3rd DOTY AWARD Thank You Thank You Thank You!!! @betawards for this moment,” she wrote in a lengthy post.

Teyana Taylor slays the runway

The A Thousand and One actress missed the awards show for good reason. She was sitting in front row at the top runway shows for Paris Fashion Week and strutted her stuff, opening and closing the Marine Serre show.

That’s not all. The multi-hyphenate talent also attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival to promote her latest movie, A Thousand and One.

Taylor is proof that there is power in the pivot. After feeling unappreciated by her label, the singer announced her retirement from the music industry. She has since taken her career into her own hands and dominated just about everything she’s touched. She’s created her own lane and thriving in it!

