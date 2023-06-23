Babyface Announces Solo Tour After Being Dropped By Anita Baker [LISTEN]

After an unforeseen setback involving Anita Baker, singer-songwriter Babyface has embraced the opportunity to take center stage and connect with his own fanbase in a whole new way.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, often hailed as one of the most influential figures in contemporary R&B and soul music, made a surprise announcement about his plans for a solo headlining tour during an interview on The Jason Lee Show.

Though Babyface was dropped from Anita Baker’s Songstress tour due to “cyberbullying,” fans were disheartened by the fact that Ms. Baker let online trolls control Babyface’s spot in her show.

“After silently enduring cyberbullying/verbal abuse & threats of violence from the fan base, of our Special Guest/Support Act. In the interest of personal safety,” Anita Baker tweeted. I will continue, the Songstress tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.”

He is, however, not letting the change of events slow him down.

“We’re putting something together ’cause everybody’s asking for it,” he shared. “So, let’s do that.”

Babyface’s recent announcement has injected new excitement into the hearts of those looking forward to seeing him perform. Details and dates have not yet been revealed.

