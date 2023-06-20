5 Stabbings & Slashings In NYC Subways Were Reported Over The Weekend

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Subway crime in New York City has been steadily getting worse over the past few years. And just when it seemed to be dying down, things now seem to be heating up in the beginning of the summer months.

According to Gothamist, this weekend saw five slashings and stabbings take place in the subway system, which included four incidents taking place near or on the 4 train. To make matters worse, one of the most serious violators is still on the loose as police haven’t been able to track him down.

The Gothamist reports:

Police are searching for a man who reportedly slashed three women in two separate locations along the 4-line, late Sunday afternoon. The three victims were transported to the hospital and one is being treated for a severe injury, police said Monday.

At around 4 p.m. Sunday, the suspect slashed a 19-year-old woman on the leg as she departed the 4 train at the 86th Street and Lexington Ave station on the Upper East Side, police said. Moments later, cops say he slashed another 48-year-old woman on the leg before boarding a southbound 4 train and slashing a 28-year-old woman, 15 minutes later.

Then, on Sunday morning, police found 32-year-old Bronx resident Tavon Silver stabbed to death on a southbound 4 train at Union Square after responding to a 9-1-1 call of a man slumped over in the cart.

But it doesn’t stop there as a 31-year-old was stabbed in the chest on a Manhattan-bound J train on Sunday (June 18), at 2 a.m.

More from Gothamist:

As of Sunday, the J train victim was in stable condition recovering at Kings County Hospital and no arrests had been made in any of the stabbings.

Police are requesting that anyone with information on the incidents call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

Be safe out on the train, y’all.

