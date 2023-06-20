On Friday night, a serious incident occurred in Norfolk involving a man being struck by a light rail train. According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the incident took place around 10:30 p.m. at The Tide’s Ingleside Station, located near Ballentine Boulevard.
Emergency officials reported that it was necessary to extract the man from beneath the train. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. Fortunately, there were no other reported injuries resulting from the incident.
Man Severely Injured After Being Hit By Light Rail In Norfolk was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
