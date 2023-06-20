Hunter Biden Charged By DOJ After Long-Running Investigation

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

After a lengthy investigation, Joe Biden’s second son, Hunter Biden, has finally been charged by the Justice Department.

According to the AP, Hunter Biden has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon. In an agreement, which was reached Tuesday with the DOJ, Hunter is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax offenses.

The gun charge allegedly stems from the possession of a Colt Cobra 38 special, which as a drug user he wasn’t permitted to have. The count carries a maximum of up to 10 years in prison, but Hunter is expected to reach a pretrial agreement on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

From AP:

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks of distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

Hunter Biden’s life has been under scrutiny since his father began his Presidential run in 2019. Hunter has acknowledged his struggles with addiction since the untimely death of his brother Beau Biden. In 2015, Beau died at the age of 46 from brain cancer.

This was Beau Biden’s second bout with brain cancer, for which he had been treated in Houston in 2013. He had received a clean bill of health late that year, according to the Washington Post. However, the cancer returned and he sought treatment this spring at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, according to numerous reports.

Christopher Clark, a lawyer for Hunter said his client is ready to move forward in his life.

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” said Clark. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

But conservatives aren’t ready to let the younger Biden off the hook just yet. Congressional Republicans continue their own investigations into Hunter’s business dealings and finances. Hunter has also been the target of right-wing conspiracy theories for years. During Trump’s presidency, he also called for Vladimir Putin to release damaging information about the family of President Joe Biden—namely, Hunter Biden.

The White House has yet to comment on the charges, but we will be updated as new information is released.

