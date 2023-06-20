99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B was a whole vibe, this weekend, at 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash. The WAP rapper hit the stage in a surprise guest appearance during 21 Savage’s set. Cardi looked stacked in a powder blue pant set that hugged every curve, but it was her Birkin bag that was really on display. Combined with a neck full of pristine diamonds, her Birkin was the perfect accessory to complete her look while also doubling as a stage prop to bring out her own guest act, Latto.

Cardi raised her Birkin in the air and declared, “If it’s up, then put it on the f*cking floor again!” The DJ dropped the beat and the crowd erupted as Latto runs out holding a red cup.

Cardi and Latto weren’t 21 Savage’s only surprise guests, he also brought out J. Cole. NLE Cloppa also brought out Sexy Redd.

Cardi is officially the queen of the summer after owning it last year with her praised Tomorrow 2 verse and this year, she’s about to have 2023 on lock.

Cardi and Latto’s Put It On The Floor Again is on its way to becoming the song of the summer (if not already). Thanks to a blazing hot verse by Cardi, Put It On The Floor Again reentered the Billboard Charts at No. 6 last week. And it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down.

Female rap has it’s claws deep in hip-hop right now. Cardi and Latto’s bonafide hit is a direct contender to Durk and Money Bagg Yo’s recently dropped projects.

RELATED STORIES:

21 Savage Brings Out J. Cole, Cardi B And Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Cardi B Performs At Birthday Bash With A Birkin, Brings Out Latto was originally published on hellobeautiful.com