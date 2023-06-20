Raphael Saadiq Drops “Revisiting” Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour Dates

After making the official announcement back in March, the tour dates for the highly-anticipated Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour have finally dropped.

Raphael Saadiq posted the dates on his Instagram account Tuesday morning (June 20), dubbing the tour a “revisit” rather than a reunion. Either way, it will be the first time that the classic lineup (Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley) have performed in this capacity in nearly 30 years.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The tour kicks off September 21 in Birmingham, AL and will run through mid-November. The band will make their visit to the Triangle on October 1, with a performance at Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC).

Tickets for “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné: Just Me and You Tour” go on sale Friday, June 23, and fans can visit Saadiq’s official website to sign up for presale access.

TOUR DATES

Sept. 21 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Sept. 24 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino

Sept. 26 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore

Sept. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sept. 30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 1 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

Oct. 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 8 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 12 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Oct. 13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Oct. 19 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 20 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Oct. 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Oct. 26 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

Oct. 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Nov. 14 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Raphael Saadiq Drops “Revisiting” Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour Dates was originally published on foxync.com