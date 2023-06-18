Niecy Nash Shines In An All White Ruffled Dress

Niecy Nash is one of our favorite fashion girlies, and the beauty was just spotted on Instagram giving us another look that we absolutely love!

The actress donned an all-white ensemble that fit the beauty like a glove. The Aliette dress featured ruffles throughout and key hole detail at the chest. Styled by legendary style duo Wayman and Micah, Nash paired the long sleeved look with minimal jewelry to let the elegant look speak for itself. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown locs down with a middle part and loose curls to show off her flawless face.

Wayman and Micah shared an Instagram Reel of the starlet on their Instagram page as Nash was all smiles and modeled off the stunning look ahead of her appearance at a Sag Aftra event held in Los Angeles.

“Niecy Nash Betts x @sagaftrafound In @alietteny Bag and shoes @jimmychoo Hair @robbirogers1 MUA @so.nimoh #waymanandmicah #niecynash #sagaftra #aliette #wxm10” they captioned the look. Check it out below.

“It’s giving chicccccc! So beautiful ,” wrote one of the styling duo’s followers while another commented with, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ”

Nash just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and whenever she partners with Wayman and Micah, we already know she’s going to eat and leave no crumbs!

What do you think about this elegant look?

