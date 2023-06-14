Daniel Penny Indicted By Grand Jury For Subway Death of Jordan Neely

Grand jurors in New York City have indicted Daniel Penny on a second-degree murder charge in the subway death of Jordan Neely.
Penny, a 24-year-old veteran of the Marines, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge.
The tragic incident occurred on May 1. Neely, who was homeless, was riding the F train in Manhattan when a witness says he began engaging in “aggressive speech” towards Penny. It’s reported that Neely was loudly complaining to fellow passengers about a variety of issues.
Not long after that Penny engaged Neely in a choke hold that was captured in a viral video, from which Neely never was able to recover.
The death has sparked debate about mental health and public safety. Many have also noted the perception of Penny, a white man, taking the life of Neely, who was Black.
The city’s medical examiner said Neely died from “compression of neck (chokehold)” and declared his manner of death a homicide — a routine term used by coroners and medical examiners to mean death caused by another person, but not a finding of criminal culpability.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
