99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Bresha Webb brought the glam to The White House Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration in a tailored look that screamed Black Barbie.

Bresha Webb’s character, Renee Ross, in “Run The World,” is always fashionably fly, and her impeccable style also translates off-screen. The actress recently sashayed onto The White House grounds rocking a @nicole.by.nf look tailored by @matthewreisman. The strapless ensemble was a tweed dress that featured fancy gold buttons and a chain belt. Black opera-length gloves, sheer black stockings, and black platform shoes accented Webb’s look. The actress wore black and gold drop earrings and cat-eye black glasses for her accessories. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with half hanging down her back, giving off Barbie vibes, and soft, glam makeup was the perfect touch to her classy look.

Webb attended the event with her husband, Nick Jones Jr. She posted a series of photos of her outfit and the event with the caption, “Presidential Barbie Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration .” Her followers flooded her comment section with love as they complimented her fierce look. “I can’t with you! This look!!!!!! Yassss girl!” commented one user. Bresha Webb is an entire vibe, and we love her bubbly personality and sassy style. We can’t wait to see what she rocks next!

DON’T MISS…

Bresha Webb Looked Stunning In A Custom Bridal Shower Dress That Favored Her Mother’s Wedding Gown

‘Run The World’ Brings Fierce Fashion Moments From Black Designers

Bresha Webb: Running The World With Her Sisters At Her Side

Bresha Webb Served Glam At The White House Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com