Pat Sajak took to Twitter today to announce his upcoming retirement from hosting one of America’s most popular game shows, Wheel of Fortune.
Sajack, 76, will hang it up after the show’s 41st season.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Well, the time has come,” he opens in the announcement tweet. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)
Well played, Pat. Well played.
It is unclear at this time who will host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement
- ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Dies In NC Prison Cell
- Today in Hip Hop! LL Cool J Released His Third Studio Album!
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Richmond Authorities Offer Possible Motive Behind Graduation Day Shooting
-
Will Downing Performing LIVE with Leela James at Greater Richmond Convention Center
-
Like Father, Like Child Photo Contest: Enter to Win Airpods and an Apple Watch!
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Jubilation in June 2023
-
Buy Black RVA
-
Radio One General Promotional Rules