99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Teyana Taylor brought the heat to Instagram with a fly picture of her, her daughter Junie, her mother, and grandmother all draped in royal threads while sporting Taylor’s sneakers from her “Rose In Harlem” Jordan Brand collection.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs8z6D9LFFT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Leave it to Teyana Taylor to make the Internet pause. The creative maven hopped on her Instagram account and posted a carousel of stylish artistic pictures to announce her “Rose In Harlem” collection with Jordan Brand “Jumpman 23” is live. The photos featured four fly generations, including Taylor’s grandmother, her mother, her, and her daughter Junie. Each queen donned royal attire with red Victorian dresses and dramatic headpieces resembling looks from the popular Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Taylor’s red, white, black, and brown Jordan 1s were on their feet.

Taylor posted the stunning pictures with the caption, “The evolution of a rose From a Bud … to a Bouquet. I present my Nana, My Mama, and My Seed. (Rue was knocked … but we can say she was planted) .” Tons of fans adored the regal photos. But others decided to use Taylor’s comment section to vent about her shoes being sold out so quickly. “Imma need you to run them shoes back bc ain’t no way I ain’t get a pair when I was right there at 10am. Sold out in 5 mins,” wrote one follower.

Taylor’s “Rose In Harlem” Collection is fire, and we hope to see more collaborations like this one.

DON’T MISS…

Teyana Taylor Gets Candid About Motherhood And Her Latest Movie Role In ‘Interview’ Magazine

3 Ways To Adopt Teyana Taylor’s Tomboy Swag To Your Fashion Lineup

Teyana Taylor Gifts Lil Wayne A Pair Of Sneakers From Her New Jordan Collaboration

Teyana Taylor’s Promo Pics For Her Jordan Collaboration Features Generations Of Royal Flyness was originally published on hellobeautiful.com